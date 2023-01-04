Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,898 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after buying an additional 652,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 55.8% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 412,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.