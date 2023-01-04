Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 69984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.13) to GBX 585 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

