Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.35 or 0.00179986 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $614,412.64 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

