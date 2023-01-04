Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 30,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

