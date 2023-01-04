Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.
Hasbro Stock Performance
HAS opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.73.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.