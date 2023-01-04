Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

HAS opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

