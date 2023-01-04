Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,986,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,980. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $9,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

