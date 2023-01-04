Healthcare Trust, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:HTIA)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

