HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock worth $1,573,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. 7,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

