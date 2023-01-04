Hedera Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $957.74 million and $13.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023494 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003828 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.652946 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03916448 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,345,172.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

