Hedera Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $976.43 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023726 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

