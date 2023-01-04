Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.12 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Hedera has a market cap of $956.41 million and $22.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023347 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003770 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,703.778133 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03897167 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,700,627.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

