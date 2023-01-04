Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,451. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

