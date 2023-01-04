HEX Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $10.80 billion and approximately $3.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00446046 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.02230444 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.60 or 0.30473455 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.