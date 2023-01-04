HitBTC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $533,961.39 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.