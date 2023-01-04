Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.69.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.25. 12,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

