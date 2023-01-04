Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,733. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.