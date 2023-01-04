Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,769. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

