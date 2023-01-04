Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,610,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.65.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

