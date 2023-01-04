Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.