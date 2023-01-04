Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 344,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HUSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 123,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Houston American Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.