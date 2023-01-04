Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Holdings Trimmed by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III makes up 1.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,314. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

