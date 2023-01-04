Humanscape Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.36 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $2.23 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

