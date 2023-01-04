HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.54. HUYA shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 30,300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

HUYA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HUYA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also

