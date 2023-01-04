Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,947,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 7,202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,245.0 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

HRNNF stock remained flat at $24.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

