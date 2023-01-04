IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

