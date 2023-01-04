IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.49. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,594. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.61 and a 200 day moving average of $539.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

