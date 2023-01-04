IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM remained flat at $47.11 during trading on Wednesday. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,238. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

