IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.