IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40,596.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 589,207 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10.

