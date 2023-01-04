IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

CSB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 19,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

