IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 17,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

