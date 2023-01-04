IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

