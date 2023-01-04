IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,064.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

