ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $141.63 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ICON has a market capitalization of $141.63 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,099,889 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,081,101.55727 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15031895 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,143,301.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

