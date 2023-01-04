iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $94.52 million and $9.49 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00006930 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.20049974 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,316,067.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

