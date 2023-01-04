Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

ITW stock opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

