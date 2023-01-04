iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,135. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.46). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMBI shares. B. Riley raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

