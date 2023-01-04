Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 825,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Shares of IMRX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,116. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 9,496.25%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

