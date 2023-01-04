Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 1,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,100,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,562 shares of company stock worth $155,456. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Immunovant by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

