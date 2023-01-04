India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On India Globalization Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,425. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.34. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 2,081.27%.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

