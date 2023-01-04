Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 943,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,594. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,870.85% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

