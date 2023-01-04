Insider Buying: e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Buys 44,350 Shares of Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 44,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,539.50 ($9,083.73).

e-therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

LON:ETX traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16.55 ($0.20). 158,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,648. The company has a current ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. e-therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.70 ($0.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.96. The company has a market cap of £96.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

