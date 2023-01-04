Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Purchases C$20,515.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$425,220.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 8.3 %

NHK stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.