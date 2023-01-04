Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 32,895 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 440,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $39.60.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
