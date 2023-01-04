Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 32,895 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 440,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.