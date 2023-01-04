Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 17,006 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Navient stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 681,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,134. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

