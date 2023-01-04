Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells 1,653 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,653 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $21,422.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.4 %

PUBM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 441,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co grew its holdings in PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $21,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

