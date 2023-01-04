Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 24,590 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00.

Zuora Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,162. The stock has a market cap of $881.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.