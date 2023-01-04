Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Holdings Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises accounts for approximately 3.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $51,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 110,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $750,000.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

