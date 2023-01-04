Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,732 shares of company stock worth $79,331. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of IAS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,012. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

