International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74. 24,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 308,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.2% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 68.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

